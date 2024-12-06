Watch as wild winds battered a Wakefield street, sending debris flying into cars and gardens, in this CCTV footage captured on Thursday evening.

Video shows gale force winds smashing through a street in Wakefield - which a resident described as ‘sound[ing] like an airplane landing in the street’.

Strong "tornado" winds have already battered the nation ahead of Storm Darragh. Jade Lee-Milner, 27, who described the conditions as a "tornado" said: “I’ve never seen anything like it. On my street some debris hit someone’s car, and there are a few streets where walls have come down.”

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind for large parts of the UK, with power cuts predicted.

It is the fourth named storm of the season and is expected to bring heavy rain late on Friday and into Saturday.

The warning for “potentially damaging” winds is in place on Saturday from 3am until 9pm for the west coast of the UK from South Ayrshire in Scotland down to Cornwall.