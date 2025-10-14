Farmer Copley’s: Storm Amy forced us to refund 2,000 tickets for Pumpkin Festival
Farmer Copley’s - home to UK’s largest pumpkin festival - had sold 2,000 tickets for their event on the Saturday but due to Storm Amy they had to close the site.
Co-owner Heather Copley made the announcement on Facebook, saying: “The weather for Saturday looks absolutely pants.”
She added that with the winds being predicted at 40-47 mph, they had decided on the Friday morning that it’s “too risky,” to go ahead on the Saturday and instead they were fully refunding all tickets.
Each ticket for entry costs £6.50, not to mention the loss of earning from the sale of pumpkins, food, drinks and produce.
Co-owner Rob Copley said: “We had two thousand people booked and we had to close.”
He said that this left them, and other local businesses “considerably down.”
Rob added: “However we managed to get open on Sunday.
“We had a cracking day and the weather was pretty good, just windy.”
Rob said that they hope that people will manage to boom again over the next couple of weeks.
He said: “It’s now nice outside, it's dried up and it's looking awesome for the weekend.”
Rob added that the weather is also looking “awesome” over the next fortnight.
He said: “There's enough space to get everyone in over the next couple of weeks for everyone who’s wanting to come and the weather is looking awesome for the next couple of weeks.”