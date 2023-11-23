Stephenson Way Wakefield: Chemical spill forces closure of busy road as emergency services rush to scene
A chemical spill in West Yorkshire forced the closure of a busy road as emergency services rushed to the scene.
The incident, which was reported shortly before 6am this morning (November 23), saw chemicals spill from a lorry onto Stephenson Way in Wakefield.
The road was closed as a clean-up began, with the route partially reopening shortly before 8am.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The chemicals involved were deemed to not be hazardous to humans.”
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, the Environment Agency and Leeds City Council were also involved in the response and have been asked to comment.