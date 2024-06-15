Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after they were knocked down by a car in Leeds.

The incident, that was reported shortly before 11.30pm last night (June 14), happened on Stanningley Road.

West Yorkshire Police was called to the scene by the ambulance service.

The force confirmed that the collision involved a car and a pedestrian.