Stanningley Road Leeds: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being knocked down by car
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after they were knocked down by a car in Leeds.
The incident, that was reported shortly before 11.30pm last night (June 14), happened on Stanningley Road.
West Yorkshire Police was called to the scene by the ambulance service.
The force confirmed that the collision involved a car and a pedestrian.
A spokesperson said: “The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.”
