A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after they were knocked down by a car in Leeds.

The incident, that was reported shortly before 11.30pm last night (June 14), happened on Stanningley Road.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after they were hit by a car on Stanningley Road, Leeds, on June 14. | Google

West Yorkshire Police was called to the scene by the ambulance service.

The force confirmed that the collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

A spokesperson said: “The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.”

