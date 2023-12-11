Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Stanningley Road Leeds: Electric scooter rider seriously injured in crash as major road closed

The rider of an electric scooter has been left with serious injuries after a crash on a busy Leeds road.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Police rushed to the scene of the serious road traffic collision in Stanningley Road shortly after 9am this morning (December 11).

It forced the closure of the eastbound carriageway, which remains closed at the junction with Henconner Lane.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

