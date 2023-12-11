Stanningley Road Leeds: Electric scooter rider seriously injured in crash as major road closed
The rider of an electric scooter has been left with serious injuries after a crash on a busy Leeds road.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police rushed to the scene of the serious road traffic collision in Stanningley Road shortly after 9am this morning (December 11).
It forced the closure of the eastbound carriageway, which remains closed at the junction with Henconner Lane.
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.