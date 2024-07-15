Stanningley Road: Firefighters rush to chemical spill in Leeds car park as police cordon off battery acid

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 19:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters rushed to a chemical spill in the car park of a Leeds retail outlet.

The incident, on Stanningley Road, was reported shortly after 7pm last night (July 14).

Gary Longbottom

It saw two crews sent to the scene, with police and ambulances also in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Acting on advice from specialist officers, firefighters had to dilute the battery acid from the spill as a cordon was placed around it.

Specialist chemical monitoring equipment was also used.

The clean-up was left in the hands of the police, the council and the person responsible for the battery.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice