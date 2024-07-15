Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters rushed to a chemical spill in the car park of a Leeds retail outlet.

The incident, on Stanningley Road, was reported shortly after 7pm last night (July 14).

It saw two crews sent to the scene, with police and ambulances also in attendance.

Acting on advice from specialist officers, firefighters had to dilute the battery acid from the spill as a cordon was placed around it.

Specialist chemical monitoring equipment was also used.

The clean-up was left in the hands of the police, the council and the person responsible for the battery.