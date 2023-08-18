Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Stanningley Road fire: Leeds road closed as firefighters tackled derelict building blaze

Emergency services have been called out to a derelict building fire in Leeds.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 18th Aug 2023, 17:47 BST

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of smoke coming from the abandoned building in Stanningley Road shortly after 2.30pm today (Friday). Crews from Stanningley Fire Station, close to where the fire broke out, and Rawdon were rushed to the scene.

Aerial support from Cookridge and Leeds stations were also used, with around 16 firefighters battling the fire. West Yorkshire Police closed Stanningley Road, at the junction with Swinnow Lane, while firefighters dealt with the incident.

The fire was on the first floor of the building and it was quickly contained. No one was reported inside

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called out just after 2.30pm this afternoon following reports of smoke coming from the inside of a derelict building on Stanningley Road in Leeds.

"Crews from Stanningley and Rawdon, along with aerial support from Cookridge and Leeds – approximately 16 firefighters - attended and discovered a fire on the first floor of the building. There were no people reported to be inside and we left the scene shortly after 4pm today.”

Related topics:Leeds