Stanningley Road crash: E-bike rider dies after Leeds crash as police appeal for witnesses
A cyclist has died in a horror crash in Leeds involving an electric cycle on Monday.
At 9.10am yesterday (December 11), police were called to Stanningley Road in Leeds where the rider of an electric cycle had been seriously injured in a crash.
The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The man had been travelling towards the city centre on the eastbound cycle lane, a short distance from the junction with Houghley Lane, when he lost control of the cycle and crashed into a street sign. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
The crash is being investigated by officers from West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET).
They are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the rider in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact MCET via 101 quoting reference 13230682736 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.