An e-scooter rider was rushed to hospital after a serious crash in Leeds this morning (Monday).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s everything we know so far:

What happened?

Emergency crews were called at 9.10am this morning to reports of a serious road traffic collision on Stanningley Road in Bramley where an electric scooter rider had been seriously injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanningley Road was closed following a serious crash on Monday morning

The eastbound carriageway of Stanningley Road was closed at the junction with Henconner Lane and drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Has the road reopened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One business near to where the crash happened told the Yorkshire Evening Post at 6pm that the road had been reopened.

What is the condition of the e-scooter rider?