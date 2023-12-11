Stanningley Road crash: Everything we know as e-scooter rider rushed to hospital after serious crash in Leeds
Here’s everything we know so far:
What happened?
Emergency crews were called at 9.10am this morning to reports of a serious road traffic collision on Stanningley Road in Bramley where an electric scooter rider had been seriously injured.
The eastbound carriageway of Stanningley Road was closed at the junction with Henconner Lane and drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
Has the road reopened?
One business near to where the crash happened told the Yorkshire Evening Post at 6pm that the road had been reopened.
What is the condition of the e-scooter rider?
We don’t currently know. West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for comments.