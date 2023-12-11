Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Stanningley Road crash: Everything we know as e-scooter rider rushed to hospital after serious crash in Leeds

An e-scooter rider was rushed to hospital after a serious crash in Leeds this morning (Monday).
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 11th Dec 2023, 18:18 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 18:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Here’s everything we know so far:

What happened?

Emergency crews were called at 9.10am this morning to reports of a serious road traffic collision on Stanningley Road in Bramley where an electric scooter rider had been seriously injured.

Stanningley Road was closed following a serious crash on Monday morningStanningley Road was closed following a serious crash on Monday morning
Stanningley Road was closed following a serious crash on Monday morning
Most Popular

The eastbound carriageway of Stanningley Road was closed at the junction with Henconner Lane and drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Has the road reopened?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One business near to where the crash happened told the Yorkshire Evening Post at 6pm that the road had been reopened.

What is the condition of the e-scooter rider?

We don’t currently know. West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for comments.

Related topics:LeedsBramleyYorkshire Evening PostWest Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance Service