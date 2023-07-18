Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Stanningley Bypass Leeds: Man taken to hospital after falling from bridge over Ring Road

A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a bridge in Leeds.
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to Stanningley Bypass (Ring Road) near Pudsey this afternoon, following reports of concern for a man’s safety on a bridge. The man fell from height and was taken to hospital.

Traffic was temporarily stopped on the westbound carriageway while emergency services dealt with the incident. The road has since reopened, although delays of around eight minutes remain.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called this afternoon with reports of a concern for safety – male on bridge over Stanningley Bypass who fell from height and was taken to hospital.”

