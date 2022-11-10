Stanningley Bypass: Arrests made in Leeds after police chase, car crash and class A drugs discovery
A police chase led to a dramatic crash near Stanningley Bypass this week.
Police arrested the driver of a silver Volkswagen Scirocco just before 9pm on Wednesday evening following the crash, also finding class A drugs in the vehicle. The driver of the other car, a Nissan Juke, received only minor injuries.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police read: “At 8.44pm yesterday, a silver Volkswagen Scirocco was seen in the Swinnow area of Leeds and failed to stop for police when requested.
“Roads policing unit officers then engaged in a pursuit. The Volkswagen left the A647 Stanningley Bypass and was involved in a collision with a red Nissan Juke in Richardshaw Lane.
“The female driver of the Nissan received minor injuries. The Volkswagen driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. A quantity of suspected Class A drugs was recovered. The driver and his passenger, a 19-year-old man, were both arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. Both men remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.”