Police arrested the driver of a silver Volkswagen Scirocco just before 9pm on Wednesday evening following the crash, also finding class A drugs in the vehicle. The driver of the other car, a Nissan Juke, received only minor injuries.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police read: “At 8.44pm yesterday, a silver Volkswagen Scirocco was seen in the Swinnow area of Leeds and failed to stop for police when requested.

“Roads policing unit officers then engaged in a pursuit. The Volkswagen left the A647 Stanningley Bypass and was involved in a collision with a red Nissan Juke in Richardshaw Lane.

The crash took place where Stanningley Bypass meets Richardshaw Lane.