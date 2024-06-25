St Aidan's Nature Reserve: Police called to lake in Leeds after clothing found by side of water
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Concerns have been raised after clothes were found by the side of a lake in Leeds.
Police were called to St Aidan's Nature Reserve shortly after 7am this morning (June 25), as a member of the public became concerned "someone may have entered the water".
Emergency services attended the scene and conducted a search of the lake and surrounding area, but no one was found.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "People had been seen swimming at the lake earlier and staff confirmed that finding clothing and towels was common during hot weather."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.