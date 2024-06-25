Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concerns have been raised after clothes were found by the side of a lake in Leeds.

Police were called to St Aidan's Nature Reserve shortly after 7am this morning (June 25), as a member of the public became concerned "someone may have entered the water".

Police were called to St Aidan's Nature Reserve after concerns that there may have been a person in the water. | Lee McLean/SWNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended the scene and conducted a search of the lake and surrounding area, but no one was found.