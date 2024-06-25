St Aidan's Nature Reserve: Police called to lake in Leeds after clothing found by side of water

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 25th Jun 2024, 13:46 BST
Concerns have been raised after clothes were found by the side of a lake in Leeds.

Police were called to St Aidan's Nature Reserve shortly after 7am this morning (June 25), as a member of the public became concerned "someone may have entered the water".

Police were called to St Aidan's Nature Reserve after concerns that there may have been a person in the water. | Lee McLean/SWNS

Emergency services attended the scene and conducted a search of the lake and surrounding area, but no one was found.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "People had been seen swimming at the lake earlier and staff confirmed that finding clothing and towels was common during hot weather."

