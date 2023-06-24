Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Spring Close fire: Investigation underway after Leeds firefighters battle blaze at rundown former pub

Investigations are underway following a fire at a rundown former pub in Leeds.
Alex Grant
Published 24th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 15:40 BST

Emergency services responded to the blaze at the former Spring Close pub in the Cross Green area of the city at around 8pm last night (Friday). Four fire appliances were dispatched to the scene and an aerial platform was also used.

The fire was brought under control by 9:30pm with fire, police and ambulance services all spotted on the scene, although no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation although a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they are not involved at this time.

Emergency services responded to the blaze at the former Spring Close pub. Picture: GoogleEmergency services responded to the blaze at the former Spring Close pub. Picture: Google
