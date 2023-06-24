Emergency services responded to the blaze at the former Spring Close pub in the Cross Green area of the city at around 8pm last night (Friday). Four fire appliances were dispatched to the scene and an aerial platform was also used.

The fire was brought under control by 9:30pm with fire, police and ambulance services all spotted on the scene, although no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation although a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they are not involved at this time.