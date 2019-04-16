Spanish airports may strike over Easter weekend - here’s what to do if you’re affected

People around the UK may be planning to jet off over the Easter bank holiday weekend, but potential strikes could cause disruption for those heading to Spain.

An indefinite strike by 60,000 ground handling staff in Spain may cause major disruption if it does go ahead.

When and why is the strike happening?

Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) and Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT) are unhappy about specific clauses in their collective agreement, which is affecting workers who are transferred from one company to another.

Both unions say that they are still willing to negotiate over pay and conditions, but if no agreement is reached they are calling for a walkout.

The strike, which the unions have confirmed will affect all airports in Spain if it goes ahead, is expected to start on the Saturday of Easter weekend (20 April) and potentially continue until Wednesday 24 April.

How could the strike affect me?

All passengers flying to and from Spain could be affected and should check with their flight operator.

This strike would likely cause both long queues and delays to flights, which could then lead to a large number of cancellations.

What should I do if my flight is affected?

If your flight is affected due to the strike, passengers flying with an EU airline or a non-EU airline flying from an EU airport are protected by the Denied Boarding regulations.

This protection means that the airline you are flying with must offer you the option of reimbursement for a cancelled flight or the opportunity to be rerouted on either the next possible flight or on an agreed date.

A spokesperson for easyJet told the Evening Standard, “Due to ground handling strike action taking place in Spanish airports from 21 to 24 April, easyJet, like all airlines, is expecting some disruption to its flying programme."

“Although this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to all our customers for any inconvenience and would like to reassure them we are doing all possible to minimise any disruption as a result of the industrial action."

For further information about flight cancellations or reimbursement, contact your airline directly.