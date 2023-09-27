Sovereign Street: Woman taken to hospital after falling from height at Leeds office building
A woman was taken to hospital after falling from a height at an office building in Leeds city centre.
Police were contacted at 11.46am on Wednesday (September 27) by the ambulance service who had been called to an office building on Sovereign Street in Leeds, where a woman had sustained injuries after falling from a height.
She was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to her injuries, which were later confirmed as serious but not life threatening.
West Yorkshire Police said in a statement that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.