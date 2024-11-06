South Street Morley: Fire crews rush to scene of Bonfire Night blaze as investigation launched into cause
Four crews were sent to the scene of the blaze, on South Street in Morley, shortly after 9pm on Bonfire Night.
They used hose reels and specialist equipment to extinguish the fire.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Noone was hurt in the blaze and investigators are looking into the cause."
Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended the incident. A spokesperson said: “‘We received an emergency call at 9.20pm last night (Tuesday 5 November) to reports of a residential fire in Morley, Leeds.
“The Hazardous Area Response Team was dispatched to the scene, but there were no casualties at the incident.”