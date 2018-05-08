Soaraway success! Leeds agency Blueclaw Media is really going places

Leeds agency Blueclaw Media is celebrating after being appointed to handle global SEO and content marketing activity for two major travel sector brands.

Blueclaw got the nod from bosses at Royal Caribbean International and Leisure Pass Group following a pair of competitive pitching processes.

The agency will now aim to expand the global audience of the brands by driving website traffic, boosting organic search performance and increasing conversions.

Blueclaw founder and chief executive Fergus Clawson said: “We are thrilled to be appointed by two brands of such stature and are looking forward to creating compelling strategies that help to further expand their already dominant market presence.

“Our in-house experts are always looking for new ways to increase client ROI (Return on Investment), and the opportunity to work with two brands with a truly global presence in a thriving sector will enable us to implement our award-winning tactics and deliver tangible results.”

Blueclaw says its PR and content marketing-driven approach to SEO uses “unique data, innovative assets and targeted outreach to achieve high-quality links and build authority”.