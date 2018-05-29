Snow Patrol announce Leeds First Direct Arena gig

Have your say

Irish superstars Snow Patrol have announced they will be playing a live show in Leeds early next year.

The five-piece rockers, who are best known for their 2006 mega-hit 'Chasing Cars', are hitting the road to promote new album 'Wilderness'.

The band will be performing eight shows through the UK and Ireland to promote their first album in seven years, which is out now.

They will arrive at the Leeds First Direct Arena on January 29, 2019.

Tickets for their Leeds show will go on sale on Friday, June 8 at 9am from www.firstdirectarena.com or over the phone on 0844 248 1585.

Prices are yet to be revealed.