West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the vehicle on fire at 10am today (Tuesday).

Footage shared on social media shares smoke billowing across North Lane, which is home to many businesses.

One crew from Leeds put out the fire and had left the scene by 10.40am.

A fire spokesperson said: "No one was rescued and there is no report of any injuries."