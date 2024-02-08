Smeaton Approach Cross Gates: Scooter rider seriously injured in Leeds crash as police search for witnesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for witnesses of a serious single crash in Leeds where a rider of a scooter suffered life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened shortly after 2.10pm on Wednesday (February 7) at the Smeaton Approach junction with Bower Road in Cross Gates.
The rider of the Piaggio PX 125cc scooter, a man in his 50s, was travelling on Smeaton Approach in the direction of Leeds Road when he was going round a right-hand bend where he is thought to have hit the kerb and a metal pole causing serious leg injuries.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have video footage of the crash to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0824 of 7/2.