Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses of a serious single crash in Leeds where a rider of a scooter suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened shortly after 2.10pm on Wednesday (February 7) at the Smeaton Approach junction with Bower Road in Cross Gates.

Police are looking for witnesses to a serious single crash on Smeaton Road in Leeds on Wednesday (February 7). Picture by Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rider of the Piaggio PX 125cc scooter, a man in his 50s, was travelling on Smeaton Approach in the direction of Leeds Road when he was going round a right-hand bend where he is thought to have hit the kerb and a metal pole causing serious leg injuries.