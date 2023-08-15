Skinner Lane: Emergency crews rush to Sheepscar Beck stream in Leeds to rescue person from water
A person who entered the Sheepscar Beck stream near Leeds city centre has been rescued by emergency services.
Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to Skinner Lane at around 7.49pm last night following reports that a man had entered Sheepscar Beck and was in danger. A police cordon was put up at the scene and concerned residents watched as the man was rescued and brought to safety.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.49pm yesterday evening, police received a call reporting the concern for safety of a man who had entered the water off Skinner Lane, Leeds.
“Emergency services attended and the man was brought to safety a short time later.”