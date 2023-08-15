Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Skinner Lane: Emergency crews rush to Sheepscar Beck stream in Leeds to rescue person from water

A person who entered the Sheepscar Beck stream near Leeds city centre has been rescued by emergency services.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:56 BST

Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to Skinner Lane at around 7.49pm last night following reports that a man had entered Sheepscar Beck and was in danger. A police cordon was put up at the scene and concerned residents watched as the man was rescued and brought to safety.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.49pm yesterday evening, police received a call reporting the concern for safety of a man who had entered the water off Skinner Lane, Leeds.

Emergency services attended and the man was brought to safety a short time later.”

