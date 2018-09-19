Skills centre set up for Leeds retail staff

A centre to boost skills among workers in the city’s retail and hospitality industry will launch next month after two years of planning.

Ambition:Leeds will provide Retail and Hospitality training and comes as a direct response to the recruitment, training and development needs of employers, both independent and chains, in these sectors.

The centre itself will be based in City Exchange and all the training and courses will be done under one roof.

Fronted by Leeds BID, the project is aimed at addressing issues such as staff retention, creating career progression opportunities and keeping up with industry trends and developments.

Training will be delivered by experienced tutors and programmes are designed for employees working in the retail and hospitality industries.

In the LeedsBID area alone, which is strictly city centre there are currently around 1700 businesses across these sectors and Trinity Leeds alone houses 3,500 employees.

Andrew Copper, chief executive of Leeds BID said: “Ambition:Leeds is an innovative addition to the Leeds retail and hospitality landscape, created in direct response to the recruitment, training, and development needs of these important business sectors in the city.

“It is the result of two years’ planning and research into the resourcing and skills challenges faced by businesses.”

An event to mark the launch will be held on Thursday October 4 with food and drink from Trinity Kitchen, a question and answer session with a panel and tours of the centre plus a chance to network.