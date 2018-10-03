Sixteen jobs lost as Leeds restaurant Cielo Blanco closes

Have your say

Sixteen jobs have been lost after a city centre Mexican restaurant closed.

The bar, restaurant and music firm Leelex Limited has gone into administration resulting in the closure of Cielo Blanco, which it owned and operated in Trinity Leeds.

Joint administrators, Howard Smith and David Costley-Wood from KPMG’s restructuring practice are now marketing assets of the business for sale.

Mr Smith said Cielo had “recently experienced significant cash flow issues” as the casual dining sector faced challenges with stiff competition, rising costs and reduced spend.

Leelex also operate Jake’s, Oporto and Neon Cactus, which are not affected.