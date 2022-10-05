Six-year-old boy suffers life threatening injuries after crash between two off-road bikes at West Yorkshire nature reserve
A six-year-old boy was left in a critical condition following a head-on crash between two off-road motorcycles at a Wakefield nature reserve.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision at Wintersett Nature Reserve, Santingley Lane, Crofton, at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon (September 2) resulted in the boy suffering life-threatening injuries.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A quad bike travelling along a concrete footpath through the nature reserve, from the direction of Santingley Lane, was in collision with an off-road motorbike which was travelling in the opposite direction.
“The six-year-old boy, who was a passenger on the quad bike, suffered serious head injuries in the collision.”
Officers from West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or anyone who may have video footage of the incident to contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 810 of 2/10.