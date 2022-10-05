Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision at Wintersett Nature Reserve, Santingley Lane, Crofton, at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon (September 2) resulted in the boy suffering life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A quad bike travelling along a concrete footpath through the nature reserve, from the direction of Santingley Lane, was in collision with an off-road motorbike which was travelling in the opposite direction.

A quad bike travelling through the nature reserve from the direction of Santingley Lane (pictured) was in collision with an off-road motorbike travelling in the opposite direction

“The six-year-old boy, who was a passenger on the quad bike, suffered serious head injuries in the collision.”