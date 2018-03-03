Six of the Best: Mother’s Day ideas in Leeds and Yorkshire

With just over a week to go before the day of the year designated to celebrating the person who brought you into the world, here are some ideas to keep you in her good books.

GOMERSAL PARK HOTEL

THE DREAM SPA

Looking for somewhere special to treat your mum this Mother’s Day? Massimo Italian restaurant, based at Gomersal Park Hotel is offering a special deal for a Mother’s Day carvery, with adults from £19.95 and children from £9.95

The Gomersal Park Hotel is a privately owned hotel, set in beautiful parkland yet only five minutes from both Junction 26 & 27 of the M62. With 86 recently refurbished bedrooms, a cosy relaxing bar and spa, it definitely has enough to offer. Wi-fi, on-site car parking and set amid tranquil, landscapes gardens.

To book call 01274 869 386.

OULTON HALL SPA

LEEDS

Spoil mum in a very special way with a traditional Sunday lunch. A reservation and deposit are required for the event, which costs £39 per person. Staff pride themselves on their professionalism and attention to detail. If you want to spend a little more, the hotel boasts an award winning spa and extensive landscaped grounds. Whether you’re looking for a venue for a large corporate dinner or a smaller more intimate affair with friends and family, Oulton Hall can cater for any occasion.

Telephone: 0113 282 1000.

CARLUCCIO’S

LEEDS/HARROGATE/YORK

With Mother’s Day just over a week away, Carluccio’s in Leeds is on hand to help you treat yours (or be treated!) to a fantastic menu, ‘Festa Della Mamma’, along with some deli delights all the way from Italy.

Wine and dine your mamma this Mother’s Day with a three-course lunch or dinner and enjoy with a glass of prosecco from only £22.95 per person.

Dishes include a traditional tomato bruschetta, Sicilian arancini and an antipasti sharing board.

Telephone: 0113 246 9576.

CHOCOLATES

LEEDS

Chocolates are always a sure fire winner when it comes to such occasions but how do you make them special? Answer: order them from Leeds-based choc specialists Lauden Chocolates. Boxes from the award-winning retailer are available from £12.

Lauden Chocolate was born out of frustration by their owners not being able to buy fine chocolate where they live. They would regularly visit some fantastic chocolate shops with great customer service but their tastebuds were more than often left unsatisfied.Not any more.

Website: www.laudenchocolate.co.uk

QUEEN O’ T’OWD THATCH

SOUTH MILFORD

Renowned for its Sunday lunches and idyllic setting, this is a modern dining pub serving British dishes made from local produce, with craft hand-pulls, superb cocktails, great wines and a truly excellent Yorkshire Sunday roast. Drinkers, diners and dogs are all welcome.

The Mother’s Day event requires a deposit of £10 per person and for that you can spoil you mum from noon onwards.

If that doesn’t float your boat, there’s genever (Dutch gin) tasting on Thursday March 22, from £30pp.

Telephone: 01977 685096.

AFTERNOON TEA

ROWLEY MANOR

Rowley Manor is a hotel in Little Weighton. This Mother’s Day, they are laying on a delicious Mothering Sunday lunch, at £22 a head.

The Georgian country house set in 34 acres of lawns, rose gardens and parkland and was once the rectory to St Peter’s church, which is set within its grounds.

It is ideal for a relaxing stay in an informal and friendly atmosphere.

The Church was founded in 1150 and the Rectory is said to have been built by one Ezekiel Rogers in 1621; who later became one of the Pilgrim Fathers.

Telephone: 01482 848248.