Six days of snow for Leeds starting this week according to this forecaster

A national forecaster has predicted six days of snow will hit Leeds.

Six days of snow will hit Leeds through this month, with the first day of snow falling this Thursday, January 18, according to The Weather Channel.

Snow could be coming to Leeds according to one forecaster

The forecaster says that rain and snow or sleet will fall on January 18 in Leeds, with maximum and minimum temperatures between 4 and minus 1 degrees C.

Then more snow will fall on January 23, 24 and the weekend of January 26 and 27, followed by a final day of snow on Monday, January 28, the forecaster has claimed.

But the Met Office forecast is somewhat different.

The Met Office is predicting a straightforward week. This Thursday won't see snow, just cloudy skies and a max temperature of 3 degrees C, the Met Office says.

In 2018, the Beast from the East blanketed Leeds in a heavy coating of snow in winter.

The forecast according to the Met Office:

This Evening and Tonight:

Chilly at first, however thickening cloud should mean temperatures rise a little, with low cloud helping limit frost. Mainly dry, although the odd spot of drizzle is possible over the hills where it will turn quite foggy in places. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Tuesday

Breezy but less cold than on Monday. Generally cloudy, but with some brighter spells further east. A little patchy light rain or drizzle is possible, mainly on hills. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Windy with rain to start Wednesday. Becoming brighter, blustery but much colder overnight, with some sleet and snow showers developing and continuing into Thursday. Probably fine but frosty on Friday.

-> Construction work poised to begin on £5M transport scheme at Leeds United's Elland Road ground