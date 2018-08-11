Shipley, Bradford fire causes major disruption to rail network and road closures

A blaze in Shipley, Bradford is causing major problems for morning commuters.

The fire, at a Waste Management Site in Shipley, has closed one of the major rail routes and roads in and out of Bradford.

Canal Road is currently closed and Northern have announced that rail route between Bradford Forster Square and Shipley are blocked due to the nearby fire.

At it's height in the early hours of Saturday morning, 15 pumps were in attendance, along with two aerial appliances and support pumps.

Resident close to the blaze have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed and it is thought that eight fire pumps are still at the scene.

Fire in Shipley, Bradford. PIC: Liam James