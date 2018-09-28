Shetland pony William runs free at Leeds sanctuary after abuse and suffering

This is the moment a Shetland pony that was rescued by a Leeds sanctuary ran free with his new friends after suffering abuse and turmoil.

William, who is aged between 16 and 18, had been found by Hope Pastures tethered up, despite being fed by the local community.

William and his new friends at Hope Pastures in Leeds

The volunteers at the sanctuary, on Weetwood Lane in north west Leeds,believe William had been tethered for 'a very long time".

READ: Heartbroken dog owner still appealing for pet’s safe return three years after being stolen

He had been ion quarantine at the Hope Pastures before he was let free in a paddock with his new stable mates.

Hope Pastures said in a tweet: "William the pony is happy to have new found friends and freedom after his quarantine period at Hope Pastures.

"Having previously been a tethered pony, it is so lovely to see him enjoying a whole field to gallop around in."