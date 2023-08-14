Three people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash near a Leeds village.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were rushed to Coldhill Lane, near Sherburn in Elmet, shortly after 2pm yesterday following reports of an accident. Yorkshire Ambulance Service sent three ambulances and two air ambulances to the scene of the crash.

Three people were injured. One patient was taken to hospital by ambulance, while two people were taken to hospital by helicopter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 14.07pm on Sunday to a road traffic collision at Coldhill Lane in Sherburn in Elmet. We sent three ambulances and two helicopters attended.

"We conveyed one patient to hospital by land ambulance and two were taken to hospital by helicopter.”