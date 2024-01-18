Tributes have been paid to the "Mrs Morley of her day" after her death at the age of 88.

Sheila Dixon worked as a nurse for 35 years in the South Leeds area, as well as being a Morley town councillor and chair of magistrates.

She died on December 29 at Sunnyview Care Home in Beeston after suffering with Alzheimer's disease for a number of years. She leaves three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Her family said that Mrs Dixon "dedicated her life to the local community" and was a "a kind, positive and pragmatic force of nature who always had time for people".

A "local lass from humble beginnings", Mrs Dixon worked as a district nurse for 35 years, during which time she rose to the role of Queen's District nurse.

In 1984, she received a Queen's Nurse award for 21 years’ service, which was presented by Princess Margaret. She also spent four years working in Canada primarily treating first nations children who had no resistance to tuberculosis.

Her son, Richard Dixon, said: "She pretty much knew everybody in the town. I would mention someone and she would say 'I nursed their mum or dad'.

"She was extroverted and enjoyed meeting people and talking with them. She was very charming and chatty."

Mrs Dixon was also closely involved in the local Labour party for 50 years and served as a member of Morley Town Council.

After retiring from nursing, she voluntarily ran the Morley Labour Rooms events, including organising a regular affordable luncheon club for the local community.

She also served as a magistrate for 32 years, becoming the only female Chair of Magistrates that Morley has had.

Asked how his mother would be remembered, Richard said: "As a person who looked after the community. First as a nurse and councillor and then as a magistrate.

"She was the Mrs Morley of her day."