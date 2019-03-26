Shears Yard launches new budget snack-style menu in time for summer

Best known for offering fine dining, Shears Yard is to offer a budget-friendly snack menu, perfect for sharing on the terrace this summer.

Since opening its doors in 2013, the independent Leeds restaurant has won national acclaim for its eclectic culinary creations without the formality of starch white tablecloths and strict dress codes.

Now the Wharf Street eaterie is stripping it back even further with the launch of The Half Yard: an express menu of snack style dishes to mix, match and share.

All dishes are priced between £3 and £7 and will be available in the bar area and on the outside terrace.

Shears Yard owner, Nic Routh, said: “We wanted to make ourselves more accessible to people who just need something quick and easy, but who don’t want to compromise on quality and flavour.

“I think people associate Shears Yard with special occasions and somewhere they can rely on if they’re going ‘all out’ - and that’s still at the core of what we do.”

“But we also recognise that sometimes, you just want something really nice to eat with your mates after work, without the frills or formality of being served a lavish tasting menu. Just a beer and some top-notch food you’ve never tried before, for under a tenner.

“That’s why we’re launching The Half Yard Menu this month, which gives people the chance to enjoy Shears Yard in less time and for less money. It’s fast fine dining at its best.”

The Half Yard kicks off with 12 dishes thought up by head chef Jamie Clinton: all smaller plates that stay true to the ethos of Shears Yard - boundary-pushing flavour combinations,

made with vegetables and natural organic produce.

These are the 12 dishes on offer:

* Homemade bread & flavoured butter £3

* Fresh oyster, cucumber & yuzu £3

* Whipped goats cheese mousse, red wine pickled beetroot, walnut, pomegranate dressing (V) £6.50

* Cauliflower fritters, truffle, parmesan, black garlic (V) £6

* Beef sirloin nuggets, wild garlic mayo, gherkin £6

* Grilled tender stem broccoli, miso humus, ponzu & crispy shallots (VE) £5

* Cods tongue scampi, aged malt vinegar mayonnaise, kohlrabi & dill £6

* Hoi sin glazed pork belly pancake, kimchi, wasabi pea & sesame crumb £7

* Cheddar French fries, sriracha mayo, pickles £5

* Poached chicken & parmesan fritter, black garlic & truffle £6.50

* Smashed Jersey royals, seaweed butter, caper relish, parsley, buttermilk (V) £5

* Heirloom tomatoes, marinated artichokes, black garlic & kale pistou (VE) £6

The Half Yard is available now from 5.30pm until close on Tuesday through to Friday. Diners are urged to order at the bar and dishes will be served when they’re ready, rather than all arriving together.