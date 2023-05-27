'Serious concerns' for missing Wakefield man last seen leaving Pinderfields Hospital without wearing shoes
An appeal to find Zachary Martin, 26, was issued after he went missing from Wakefield on Thursday (May 25), with police saying that there are “serious concerns” for his welfare.
Further enquiries have now established that he was last seen leaving Pinderfields Hospital at about 7.22pm.
He is described as 6ft 4ins tall and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved stripy top and dark shorts.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A new photo shows Zachary in the clothing he was wearing. He was also not wearing any shoes.
“Concerns for his welfare are mounting and enquiries are continuing today to locate him.”
Anyone who sees him is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 999, quoting log 1829 of 25 May.