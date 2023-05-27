Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

'Serious concerns' for missing Wakefield man last seen leaving Pinderfields Hospital without wearing shoes

Concern is growing for a missing Wakefield man who was last seen leaving hospital without any shoes on.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th May 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 12:13 BST

An appeal to find Zachary Martin, 26, was issued after he went missing from Wakefield on Thursday (May 25), with police saying that there are “serious concerns” for his welfare.

Further enquiries have now established that he was last seen leaving Pinderfields Hospital at about 7.22pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as 6ft 4ins tall and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved stripy top and dark shorts.

Police have issued a CCTV photo of Zachary Martin as he left the hospital on top of the initial picture released to try and trace him. Photo: West Yorkshire PolicePolice have issued a CCTV photo of Zachary Martin as he left the hospital on top of the initial picture released to try and trace him. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
Police have issued a CCTV photo of Zachary Martin as he left the hospital on top of the initial picture released to try and trace him. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A new photo shows Zachary in the clothing he was wearing. He was also not wearing any shoes.

“Concerns for his welfare are mounting and enquiries are continuing today to locate him.”

Anyone who sees him is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 999, quoting log 1829 of 25 May.

Related topics:WakefieldWest Yorkshire Police