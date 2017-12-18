Serious collision closes motorway in West Yorkshire

The southbound stretch of the M606 in West Yorkshire is closed this morning following a serious collision.

Highways England said the crash, between junction 3 near Bradford and junction 26 of the M62 occurred just before 3am.

Westbound traffic on the M62 is being diverted through junction 26, using the exit and entry slip roads.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Highways England is working closely with our emergency services colleagues, West Yorkshire Police, who are leading the response to this incident.

"Road users leaving Bradford are advised to allow plenty of extra time for your journeys."