Separated Parents Urged to Mediate Over Holidays Abroad for Kids to Avoid Airport Issues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Family Mediation (NFM) Encourages Early Mediation to Prevent Travel Conflicts

As the summer holiday season approaches, the charity National Family Mediation (NFM) is urging couples in conflict to mediate over any concerns relating to holidays abroad for their children to avoid potential issues at the airport.

The caution comes amidst concerns that some recently separated and divorced parents may not know the importance of obtaining proper authorisation from their ex-spouse when travelling overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents must get the permission of everyone with Parental Responsibility for a child or from a court before taking the child abroad. While the UK government states that a letter including contact details, trip specifics, and a signature is usually sufficient, NFM says that for couples already in conflict, this topic can often prove difficult to tackle.

National World

According to the charity, which helps families resolve the practical, legal, emotional, and financial issues that arise from separation or divorce, trips abroad, particularly passports and letters of permission, are among the top five most common issues raised in mediation.

Sarah Hawkins, CEO of NFM, explains: "Traveling abroad should be a fun and exciting experience for families. However, for separated parents, this can become a contentious issue.

“One parent might be nervous about the child travelling without them or with the ex’s new partner. Others might feel resentful about money spent on holidays instead of child support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whatever the reason for the conflict, it’s not uncommon for one party to refuse to give permission for the trip, which, if unresolved, can lead to significant issues at the airport, including being denied boarding.

"While couples who simply don’t agree can apply for a court order, this can further fuel an already heated situation and is unlikely to result in a positive outcome for anyone. Not to mention the current backlogs in the family courts mean it’s highly unlikely the case will be heard before your holiday is scheduled to take place!

"Instead, mediation can provide couples with the opportunity to air their concerns and reach an agreement that suits all parties. It’s also far quicker and less stressful, and it’s much more cost-effective."

The Family Mediation Voucher Scheme, worth up to £500, is designed to support parents who may be able to resolve their family law disputes outside of court. Legal Aid is also available for family mediation, providing a neutral ground for parents to discuss and resolve their differences, ensuring the child’s best interests are prioritised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Hawkins from NFM continues: "Our mediators always see a surge in cases concerning holidays abroad before the summer break. Early mediation can prevent disputes from escalating, allowing families to enjoy their holidays without unnecessary stress.

“If direct communication is challenging, professional mediators can help facilitate these discussions and find long-term solutions tailored to each family’s unique circumstances.