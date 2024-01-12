Selby Road Halton Moor: Emergency services rush to rescue person trapped in vehicle after car crash in Leeds
One person has been taken to hospital after becoming trapped following a car crash in Leeds.
Emergency services were called to a single-car crash on Selby Road around lunchtime on Friday (January 12).
Rescue crews from Killingbeck and Leeds, along with West Yorkshire Police and Ambulance Service, attended the scene where a car had crashed off the side of the road, leaving one person stuck inside the vehicle, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Fire service rescued the person from the vehicle, who was taken to hospital by ambulance to treat their injuries.
Fire crews remained at the site to make it safe, and left the scene around an hour later.