One person has been taken to hospital after becoming trapped following a car crash in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to a single-car crash on Selby Road around lunchtime on Friday (January 12).

Rescue crews from Killingbeck and Leeds, along with West Yorkshire Police and Ambulance Service, attended the scene where a car had crashed off the side of the road, leaving one person stuck inside the vehicle, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fire service rescued the person from the vehicle, who was taken to hospital by ambulance to treat their injuries.