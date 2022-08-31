Selby Road crash: Police close A63 in Leeds in both directions due to 'serious crash' near Garforth
Police have closed a road in Leeds due to a “serious crash”.
Selby Road (A63) is closed in both directions between the junction with the M1 and A642 Wakefield Road, near Garforth.
Metro Travel News tweeted: “The A63 Selby Road at Swillington is currently closed due to a serious RTC [road traffic collision].
“@FirstWestYorks Service 19 is currently terminating at Colton Sainsburys.
"9A service is diverting via Stile Hill Way and Bullerthorpe Lane in both directions.”
Arriva bus services 163/164/166 are also diverting via the M1 in both directions.
The AA reports heavy traffic in the area.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.