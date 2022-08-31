Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selby Road (A63) is closed in both directions between the junction with the M1 and A642 Wakefield Road, near Garforth.

Metro Travel News tweeted: “The A63 Selby Road at Swillington is currently closed due to a serious RTC [road traffic collision].

“@FirstWestYorks Service 19 is currently terminating at Colton Sainsburys.

Selby Road, near Garforth, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

"9A service is diverting via Stile Hill Way and Bullerthorpe Lane in both directions.”

Arriva bus services 163/164/166 are also diverting via the M1 in both directions.

The AA reports heavy traffic in the area.