Selby Road crash: Police close A63 in Leeds in both directions due to 'serious crash' near Garforth

Police have closed a road in Leeds due to a “serious crash”.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 8:11 pm

Selby Road (A63) is closed in both directions between the junction with the M1 and A642 Wakefield Road, near Garforth.

Metro Travel News tweeted: “The A63 Selby Road at Swillington is currently closed due to a serious RTC [road traffic collision].

“@FirstWestYorks Service 19 is currently terminating at Colton Sainsburys.

Selby Road, near Garforth, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

"9A service is diverting via Stile Hill Way and Bullerthorpe Lane in both directions.”

Arriva bus services 163/164/166 are also diverting via the M1 in both directions.

The AA reports heavy traffic in the area.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

