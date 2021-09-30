Selby Road crash: Man taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving bus near M1
A man has been taken to hospital after being injured in a crash involving a bus in Leeds.
It happened on Selby Road, Swillington, close to the entrance to Junction 46 of the M1.
Police were called to reports of the crash at about 4.45pm today (Thursday).
Three cars and a bus were involved in the accident.
One man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision on Selby Road, Swillington, close to the entrance to Junction 46 of the M1, at around 4:45pm today.
"The incident involved three cars and a bus. One man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening."
