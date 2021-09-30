It happened on Selby Road, Swillington, close to the entrance to Junction 46 of the M1.

Police were called to reports of the crash at about 4.45pm today (Thursday).

Three cars and a bus were involved in the accident.

Selby Road, near the junction with the M1, where the crash took place (stock image: Google)

One man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision on Selby Road, Swillington, close to the entrance to Junction 46 of the M1, at around 4:45pm today.

"The incident involved three cars and a bus. One man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening."