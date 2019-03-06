PICS: YPN/Third Party

See inside the transformed former Leeds psychiatric hospital High Royds

It’s been 12 years since Avant Homes bought High Royds, a former psychiatric hospital on the edge of Menston.

Renamed Chevin Park, the final phase of development is under way with the conversion of the hospital’s Grade II listed clock tower. It is the last of the gothic Victorian buildings to be turned into apartments and houses. Go through the keyhole and relive the past and look to the future:

The Clock Tower is the former administrative heart of High Royds psychiatric hospital.

High Royds in 2003.

The site in 2003.

The ballroom is now a residents lounge.

