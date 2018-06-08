See inside the luxury hotel where the England football team stayed during their visit to Leeds

Many football fans will be wondering where the England players stayed before and after their friendly against Costa Rica at Elland Road on Thursday.

The YEP understands that the squad and support staff were accommodated at the four-star Oulton Hall Hotel near Wakefield.

The country house hotel is located on Rothwell Lane in Oulton - close to both the M1 and M62 motorways but with a secluded rural setting.

There are 152 bedrooms, a 27-hole golf course, a spa, swimming pool, gym, two restaurants, landscaped gardens, drawing room, champagne bar and conference suite.

The 18th-century stately home is Grade II-listed and was owned by the Calverley family, who were partners in Beckett’s Bank in Leeds. During World War One, it was requisitioned for use as a hospital and convalescent home for wounded soldiers, and the family sold the hall to the county council in 1925. It was used by the military during World War Two, and later became a mental hospital. By 1974 it was derelict, and was in danger of demolition until hotel chain De Vere took on the lease and restored the building in 1991. The 300-acre estate is now owned and run by QHotels.

The squad trained before the match at the West Riding County FA’s headquarters in Woodlesford - where Prince William visited them.

England manager Gareth Southgate is familiar with the area - he lives in Fewston, between Leeds and Harrogate.