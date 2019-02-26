Security guard stabbed by shoplifter at Asda store in Leeds

A shoplifter stabbed a security guard in the arm during a struggle at a Leeds Asda store.

A court heard the victim had to take three months off work and needed counselling as he feared he had been infected with a disease as he believed Paul Bell had stabbed him with a needle.

Drug user Bell carried out the attack as he tried to stop his friend from being detained in the Harehills store when he was caught stealing.

Leeds Crown Court heard the security guard felt a sharp pain in his upper arm which was so painful he had to let the man go.

Later the same day, October 26, 2017, Bell threatened another security guard with a kitchen knife at a Morrisons store when he was seen stealing.

Bell, of Darfield Place, Harehills, pleaded guilty to assault and making threats with a bladed article.

Ian Cook, mitigating, said the offences were carried at a time when Bell was addicted to heroin.

Mr Cook said the defendant began using the drug to cope with back pain and “his life quickly unravelled.”

He added: “There was a period when he and his family were homeless and living on the streets.”

The court heard Bell had tested negative for drugs during a period of supervision since the offences and hoped to be able to return to work in engineering.

Bell was given a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work.

Recorder Richard Thyne said: “You need to understand that using blades or sharp objects to threaten security staff ,who are only doing their jobs in difficult circumstances, is very serious.

“All too often these courts see the damage and injury that can be caused by sharp objects and knives in heat of the moment.”