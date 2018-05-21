Second protest walk over 300 homes plan for Leeds village

Residents have held a second protest walk in opposition to proposals for nearly 300 homes in a village.

Members of the West Ardsley Action Group (WAAG) held a woodland Walk in the village’s Haigh Moor Wood, where plans for 299 homes off Westerton Road and Haigh Moor Road have been lodged.

At least 2,400 objections have been submitted against the proposals.

The woodland walk comes after WAAG organised a previous peaceful procession in February.

More than 60 people, including Morley MP Andrea Jenkyns, took part in the latest demonstration.

Peter Cowling, group chairman, said: “We hope the council is taking notice of our campaign and understand just how important this ever-dwindling green belt is to the health of our community.”

A decision on the proposals by West Ardsley Development Consortium is expected in July.

