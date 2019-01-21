Sean Bean spotted filming new World War Two drama in Leeds

Hollywood actor Sean Bean has been spotted shooting a new BBC drama in Leeds over the weekend.

The Sheffield-born screen veteran was filming scenes for World On Fire at the Braime Pressings factory in Hunslet.

The factory is known for its enormous listed canteen

The Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings star has been cast alongside Lesley Manville and The Inbetweeners' Blake Harrison in the WW2-era drama, which tells the intertwining stories of characters living in England, France,Germany, Poland and USA after the outbreak of war.

Filming started in September in Prague and other locations include Manchester and Paris.

One of the characters is a young Manchester factory worker called Lois, hinting that the Edwardian workshop in Leeds may be standing in as her workplace.

The modern factory floor

Braime Pressing is a sheet metal workshop at Clarence Dock that was built in 1911 and is still operational today.

It has a stunning Grade II-listed canteen that hosted dance parties during the world wars, and now can be hired for weddings and events - as well as for film and fashion shoots.

The factory site also appeared in Peaky Blinders, which used a large number of locations in Leeds and Yorkshire.

The history of Braime Pressings

- The firm was founded by the Braime brothers in 1888 to produce oil cans, and later diversified into metal pressings. The current buildings were constructed from 1911-14, with the canteen added in 1917. The factory was used to make munitions during World War One with a mainly female workforce, and it was the need to provide hot meals for them which led to the buildings of the canteen.

- There were separate dining floors for men and women. It was the first works canteen in Leeds, and had mahogany worktops and stained glass windows.

- After the war, the company continued to produce armaments as well as car parts.

- The factory was targeted by the Luftwaffe during World War Two but not damaged, although several surrounding residential streets were bombed.



