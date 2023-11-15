Seal of Excellence for Leeds site manager

A site manager is celebrating after winning a Seal of Excellence Award from the National Home Building Council.

Michael Burnell, 34, from Leeds was given the coveted accolade as part of this year’s Pride in the Job Awards for his work leading the construction team at Redrow’s The Avenue at Thorpe Park in Leeds.

Established by the National House Building Council (NHBC), the Pride in the Job Awards celebrate the exceptional contribution site managers make in creating homes of outstanding quality.

Earlier this year, Michael won his third NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award, the first phase of the annual competition, and was one of just 141 site managers nationwide to receive a ‘Seal of Excellence’ award.

Michael Burnell, from Leeds who has been awarded a Seal of Excellence Award.

Pride in the Job, first launched over 40 years ago, is the most highly regarded competition in the house-building industry. Judging for the awards is rigorous, with the current competition beginning in July last year.

Around 8,000 eligible site managers are assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

“I was so proud winning the Pride in the Job Award which is massively important and hugely recognised in the industry and now I’ve won a Seal of Excellence Award too – I am very pleased,” said Michael, who has worked for Redrow for the past nine years.

“Winning this award gives you a real sense of self-pride and achievement. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication from all of the team and that hard work has paid off.”

Redrow Yorkshire’s construction director Wayne Morris said: “This award highlights the hard work and dedication Michael shows in his role as site manager at Redrow Yorkshire.