Scooter rider remains seriously ill after crash near Holmfirth

A woman remains in a "serious condition" in hospital tonight after crashing her scooter into a wall in West Yorkshire.

Police have issued a witness appeal following the incident at New Mill Road at Brockholes just after 11am today (Wednesday) where a woman in her 40s had to be airlifted to hospital.

She was riding a silver Kymco scooter and suffered serious injuries. The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have seen the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *540 of 31 October.