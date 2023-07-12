Leeds news you can trust since 1890
School holiday kids urged to make cards for Wetherby older people

Wetherby’s leading older person’s charity is appealing for superhero kids to make cards over the school holidays to make isolated older people smile.
By Melody MillsContributor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:54 BST

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly’s (WiSE) ‘Send A Smile’ scheme aims to cut feelings of isolation and loneliness by asking people to spare 10 minutes to send an older person some handmade post.

Now the charity wants to ramp up its efforts over summer, to build on the 1,800 pieces of post it has already sent under the initiative.

Melody Mills, Send a Smile Scheme coordinator, said: “We would love it if local kids could be superstar heroes this summer holiday and make cards and pictures for our Send a Smile Scheme.

WiSE is appealing for kids to make cards to make older people smile.WiSE is appealing for kids to make cards to make older people smile.
“The holidays are always an expensive time for parents, and the cost of living crisis is making times increasingly tough for families.

"Making cards is a cheap activity for a rainy day, but one that will make a huge different to older people in the community.

“This small good deed will make someone’s day - the joy of receiving a good old fashioned piece of post never goes away.”

Youngsters are asked to make a card or draw a picture (keeping text large if possible). Add a message and post them or drop them into to the office at WiSE, The One Stop Centre, 24 Westgate, Wetherby, LS22 6NL. Envelopes – although welcome, are not required.

WISE is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC).

Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support. It was recently given the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is equivalent to an MBE.For more information about the Send a Smile Scheme visit www.w-ise.org.uk/our-services/#smile

