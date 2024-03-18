West Bretton: Police concerned for welfare of missing Wakefield woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of a young woman who has been reported missing from home in Wakefield.
Andrew Hutchinson
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 18th Mar 2024, 10:33 GMT
Sarah Bodden is believed to have left her home in the West Bretton area in the early hours of this morning and her whereabouts are unknown at this time.

The 22-year-old is described as of medium build, with long, straight brown hair. She usually wears black trousers and a black hoody, but it has not been confirmed at this time what she was wearing when she left home.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Sarah or with any information about her movements since the early hours of this morning, is asked to contact police in Wakefield via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 290 of 18 March.

Similarly, Sarah herself is urged to contact the police or her family to confirm she is safe and well.

