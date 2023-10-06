Safe Ride: Amber Cars renew scheme helping Leeds students travel safe at night
A local taxi company has pledged to support Leeds university students throughout the academic year with safe rides home.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Amber Cars, a regional taxi brand, has renewed its Safe Rides initiative for a year, working in collaboration with the student unions at Leeds Beckett University and University of Leeds.
The initiative ensures that all students can get a ride home when it's dark - even if they don't have any money for the taxi fare on them.
During the hours of darkness, seven days a week, Safe Rides allows students from the participating universities to book a journey with Amber Cars, which will be covered by their student union.
The student then have 72 hours to repay the taxi fare to their respective union.
Students who need a ride home can phone 0113 2311 366, quoting either "Leeds University Safe Rides" or "Leeds Beckett University Safe Rides", and a car will be sent to the stranded student's location "as a matter of priority".
A valid student card as proof of ID must be given to the driver, who will pass it along to the student's union, and later returned upon repayment of the fare.
Chris Neary, Regional Director for Amber Cars, said: “Moving to a new area and starting university can be daunting, so we are here to support students in Leeds as they find their feet; our emergency service will ensure they get home safe without worry over finding the fare.”