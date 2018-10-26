Sadist sex killer who murdered Leeds teenager Leanne Tiernan to be sentenced for historic rape and violence offences

KIDNAP killer John Taylor - the man who abducted and murdered Leeds teenager Leanne Tiernan - is to be sentenced today over historic sexual and violent assaults.

Taylor is due to appear before Leeds Crown Court this morning after pleading guilty to 16 offences - included three of rape - committed against five victims in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s,

The 62-year-old is serving a life sentence for murdering schoolgirl Leanne Tiernan in November 2000.

Leanne was grabbed from a woodland path in Bramley then sexually assaulted by Taylor before he killed her at his home.

Taylor stored the corpse in a freezer at his home in Cockshott Drive, Bramley, as a “trophy”.

Taylor admitted more offences when he appeared before court via a videolink from Wakefield Prison.

The killer was charged with the new offences following a cold case review by West Yorkshire Police.

Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, two other serious sex charges, two of possessing an offensive weapon, four of indecent assault, kidnapping, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and unlawful wounding.

Taylor entered guilty pleas to a further count of rape and having an offensive weapon at a hearing on June 6.

The offences relate to attacks on five female victims between December 1977 and August 1996.

They include the rape of a woman in the Armley area of Leeds in 1977.

Taylor also admitted indecently assaulting a woman in Bramley Fall woods and putting a knife to her throat.

He pleaded guilty to kidnapping and indecent assault offences against a victim in Armley in 1984.

Taylor entered guilty pleas to a sexual offence and two offences of violence against a woman in Gildersome in 1987.

He further admitted to two rape offences and an indecent assault offence against a victim in Bramley in 1996.

At the last hearing prosecutors asked for the case to be adjourned so victim statements can be obtained ahead of sentencing.

Mr Wood said it may be that some of the victims wish to attend the sentencing hearing.