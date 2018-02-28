Rush hour alert: Weather warning issued as Beast from the East looks set to hit Leeds with more snow this evening

Heavy snow is forecast to hit the centre of Leeds at around 6pm today - just in time to hit rush hour traffic.

The Beast from the East hit Leeds with almighty force this morning – creating disruption on the road and train networks.

More snow is forecast for Leeds in time for this evening's rush hour.

Leeds woke up to a thick layer of the icy white stuff and it continued to fall heavily well into the late morning.

While there has been some respite this lunch-time and early afternoon, the Met Office is now warning that further heavy falls are expected just as people are looking to make their way home.

The Beast, it seems, is far from finished.

Heavy snow is predicted to begin during the evening rush hour at around 6pm by the Met Office and will continue to fall into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Wednesday, February 28 – afternoon and evening

12pm - Cloudy

1pm - Light snow showers

2pm - Cloudy

3pm - Sunny

4pm - Sunny

5pm - Sunny intervals

6pm - Heavy snow

7pm - Heavy snow showers

8pm - Light snow

9pm - Light snow showers

10pm - Light snow showers

11pm - Light snow showers