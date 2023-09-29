Beautiful Burnsall's The Red Lion rural retreat (photo Daniel Thwaites PLC)

The Red Lion's pride is five-month facelift transforming the riverbank Burnsall bolthole.

This Craven haven, complementing associated spacious holiday cottages and cosy coaching inn charm, is fast proving popular North Yorkshire rural retreat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perfectly positioned for Yorkshire Dales exploration, the historic accommodation offers attractions in abundance.

Awash with style, The Red Lion feature bathroom (photo Daniel Thwaites PLC)

Possessing 16th century heritage, the building recently enjoyed nationwide spa hotels and inns group's £850,000 renovation.Working with design firm Sacha Interiors to deliver "grand and plush" improvements, the upgrade stayed sympathetically sensitive to the site's 1883 fabric.

Daniel Thwaites operations director Steve Martin said: “The building is a real focal point for the Burnsall community so we worked carefully with our contractors and interior designer to ensure the renovation not only helped preserve the historic building but also enhanced our guest experience by making stays in our manor house even more welcoming".

Former 11 bedrooms were converted into eight larger areas, guests are now able to choose between three family rooms - each comprising two bedrooms - as well as four signature doubles and opulent feature room, awash with opulence including luxurious freestanding bath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered with commercial renovation specialists Wilkinson Group, some rooms boast breathtaking anglers' paradise Wharfe water views.

Living is easy within The Red Lion feature room (photo Daniel Thwaites PLC)

Incorporating state of the art countryside aesthetic with hint of Scandi, designs combine rustic oak furniture with splashes of colour, giving improved rooms eclectic mix of furnishings.

Enhanced bathrooms include stylish tiling, industrial-style fixtures and fittings within relaxing hues, the refurbishment also seeing complete rewiring and re-plumbing alongside installation of new windows, doors and internal walls as well as repointing works.

“The work formed an integral part of our long-term plan for the inn since adding the property to the portfolio in 2021," continued Mr Martin. "We’re thrilled to have reinvested back into the manor house and see this project come to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rich with wealth of character, nearby inn has dispensed refreshment for many generations, 12th century cellars reportedly inhabited by mischievous spirit of non-alcoholic kind!

All Creatures Great and Small fans flock in droves to The Devonshire Grassington TV film set

Creaking sloped floors and beamed ceilings beckon, welcome as warm as roaring fireplace awaiting in bar serving cooling award-winning beers including great Thwaites. Alternatively go "alefresco" cradling pint front of house or along sprawling terrace, offering intoxicating vistas.

Restaurant serves success on a plate finest local produce in appetising shape of signature specials "with a twist" as well as hearty classics, all delivering God's Own County quality home from home hospitality homeliness.

Dating back to The Domesday Book, river bend "The Hall by The Burn" is home to around 100 locals and 12th century St Wilfrid's Church, repaired and "butified" by Lord Mayor of London Sir William Craven AKA legendary character Dick Whittington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Circled by spectacular fells, this picturesque bucolic base is superbly situated for Dales Way hiking and Way of the Roses cycling routes. Driving discoveries include two-mile neighbour glorious Grassington, surrounded by scenic limestone, beautified by Linton Falls, magnet for many James Herriot All Creatures Great and Small TV fans who flock like Swaledale sheep to The Devonshire, whose exterior doubles as Channel 5 series' The Drovers Arms, confirmed by filming photo gallery within.

Welcome to Burnsall Red Lion ''alefresco'' terrace, affording intoxicating water views for post-walk pint.

Ten-mile trip, meanwhile, sees sheep-central Skipton, cobbled street prosperity built on wool trade, castle market charter dating back to 1204. Picture postcard Appletreewick, Bolton Abbey and Malham also attract discerning tourists, stunning spa town Harrogate and Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Beauty also easily accessible.